(ABC4) – While the recent snowfall in Utah might be surprising for some, snow in April is quite common each year for Utah. While snowfall only averages about 1 inch in April, it’s still a surprising sight to see.

Here’s where Utah receives most of its snow during the year.

  1. Alta

Average Annual Snowfall: 458 inches

  • Summit Park

Average Annual Snowfall: 343.2 inches

  • Park City

Average Annual Snowfall: 152.9 inches

  • Snyderville

Average Annual Snowfall: 147.5 inches

  • Enoch

Average Annual Snowfall: 116.2 inches

  • Cedar City

Average Annual Snowfall: 110.1 inches

  • Millcreek

Average Annual Snowfall: 84.9 inches

  • Cottonwood Heights

Average Annual Snowfall: 83.3 inches

  • Sandy

Average Annual Snowfall: 79.6 inches

  1. Heber

Average Annual Snowfall: 78.4 inches

Utah’s snowiest month is January with Salt Lake City averaging around 12 inches for the month.

Cities with the least amount of snow? Washington, with only 1.8 inches of snow annually and St. George with 2.5 inches of snow annually.