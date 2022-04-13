(ABC4) – While the recent snowfall in Utah might be surprising for some, snow in April is quite common each year for Utah. While snowfall only averages about 1 inch in April, it’s still a surprising sight to see.
Here’s where Utah receives most of its snow during the year.
- Alta
Average Annual Snowfall: 458 inches
- Summit Park
Average Annual Snowfall: 343.2 inches
- Park City
Average Annual Snowfall: 152.9 inches
- Snyderville
Average Annual Snowfall: 147.5 inches
- Enoch
Average Annual Snowfall: 116.2 inches
- Cedar City
Average Annual Snowfall: 110.1 inches
- Millcreek
Average Annual Snowfall: 84.9 inches
- Cottonwood Heights
Average Annual Snowfall: 83.3 inches
- Sandy
Average Annual Snowfall: 79.6 inches
- Heber
Average Annual Snowfall: 78.4 inches
Utah’s snowiest month is January with Salt Lake City averaging around 12 inches for the month.
Cities with the least amount of snow? Washington, with only 1.8 inches of snow annually and St. George with 2.5 inches of snow annually.