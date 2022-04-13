(ABC4) – While the recent snowfall in Utah might be surprising for some, snow in April is quite common each year for Utah. While snowfall only averages about 1 inch in April, it’s still a surprising sight to see.

Here’s where Utah receives most of its snow during the year.

Alta

Average Annual Snowfall: 458 inches

Summit Park

Average Annual Snowfall: 343.2 inches

Park City

Average Annual Snowfall: 152.9 inches

Snyderville

Average Annual Snowfall: 147.5 inches

Enoch

Average Annual Snowfall: 116.2 inches

Cedar City

Average Annual Snowfall: 110.1 inches

Millcreek

Average Annual Snowfall: 84.9 inches

Cottonwood Heights

Average Annual Snowfall: 83.3 inches

Sandy

Average Annual Snowfall: 79.6 inches

Heber

Average Annual Snowfall: 78.4 inches

Utah’s snowiest month is January with Salt Lake City averaging around 12 inches for the month.

Cities with the least amount of snow? Washington, with only 1.8 inches of snow annually and St. George with 2.5 inches of snow annually.