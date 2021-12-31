Snowfall causes heavy delays in Cottonwood Canyons, traction laws in effect

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Snowfall and ice are creating delays and dangerous road conditions on Friday.
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is warning all travelers to expect heavy traffic delays along SR-190 and SR-210 as New Year’s Eve travelers hit the roads.
Earlier in the morning, roads were closed along SR-210 as crews worked on avalanche mitigation and clearing roadways. The roads have now reopened at this time.
Traction laws are in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. All vehicles traveling in the areas must be equipped with snow tires or traction devices.
As snowfall covers the mountains and higher elevations, roads will become slick and dangerous to drive on. For the Cottonwood Canyons, around four to eight inches of snow is expected to fall in the Upper Canyon and two-four inches is expected in the Lower Canyon.
UDOT is asking the public to reduce mountain congestion by carpooling, riding public transportation, or taking a ski bus up the mountains.