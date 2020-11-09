Snowcrest Jr. High moves to online instruction for the next 2 weeks

EDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowcrest Jr. High School has announced they have moved to online instruction for the next two weeks. The move is in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, a combination of six students and teachers have tested positive for the virus.

Due to potential exposure, additional staff and students have been quarantined.

The release states. “Currently, there are almost 100 students in quarantine, which represents about 1/3 of the total student population (298). Approximately 1/3 of the faculty and staff are also in isolation or quarantine. Given the circumstances, it was decided the school could not operate effectively with such limited staffing.”

Monday, Nov 9, will be a teacher prep day and soft closure. Tuesday, Nov 10 thru Friday, Nov 20th, the school will be completely on online learning. In-person learning with resume on Nov 23.

The school will be disinfected and sanitized during the closure.

The school has also announced in accordance with the Governor’s new mandates issued on Sunday, Nov 8th that all extracurricular activities have been suspended for the next two weeks.

The release states: “Snowcrest Jr. High is the fourth school in Weber School District to transition to online learning due a COVID-19 outbreak. Roy High School closed on October 14th, with students returning to the classrooms on October 28th. Bonneville High School closed on October 29th, and students are scheduled to return on November 12th. Weber High School closed on November 5th, and students are scheduled to return on November 19th.”

The school will continue to work closely with officials from Weber Morgan Health Department to monitor this situation and make any necessary adjustments.

The school asks everyone to remain vigilant in following current health guidelines, including the Governor’s new mandates.