Snowbird expands 2021-22 season community give-back program

SNOWBIRD, Utah (ABC4) – As part of Snowbird’s commitment to Play Forever, a program dedicated to protecting the environment and inspiring participation in adventure, the resort will be hosting a weekly give-back program from Jan. 5 to April 27.

Snowbird will donate $5 of every ticket purchased to participating non-profit organizations chosen based upon their commitment to increasing participation in the outdoors, protecting the environment, or providing local relief.

“Last season Snowbird donated almost $14,000 through this program, which only spanned from mid-February to April,” said Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “Our hope is that by expanding the program this season to include more dates and more non-profits, we can continue to bolster and support our local community and environment while welcoming newcomers to our sport.”

The Play Forever program has given almost $150,000 in donations to local and national organizations such as Protect Our Winters, Breathe Utah, Wasatch Adaptive Sports, Utah Food Bank, SOS Outreach, High Fives Foundation, and more since its start in 2020.

The dates for upcoming Play Forever Wednesdays and the participating non-profits are:

January and February – Increasing Participation

January 5: Wasatch Adaptive Sports

January 12: High Fives Foundation

January 19: SOS Outreach

January 26: The Chill Foundation – Salt Lake City

February 2: Snowbird Sports Education Foundation

February 9: SheJumps

February 16: National Brotherhood of Skiers

February 23: Save A Brain

March – Protecting the Environment

March 2: Cottonwood Canyons Foundation

March 9: TreeUtah

March 16: Wasatch Graffiti Busters

March 23: Utah Clean Cities Coalition

March 30: Utah Climate Action

April – Providing Local Relief

April 6: Wasatch Backcountry Rescue

April 13: Utah Food Bank

April 20: Friends of Hidden Peak

April 27: Utah Avalanche Center

For more information on Snowbird’s Play Forever initiatives, or to donate to the Snowbird Play Forever Fund directly, click here.