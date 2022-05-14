LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – It’s official… winter has come to a close.

As announced in the daily report issued for May 14, the last day of lift operations at Snowbird Mountain Resort will be May 15.

According to representatives of Snowbird, “rapid warming & forecasted continued high temps are impacting key operational areas of the mountain.”

This year, Snowbird takes the cake as the latest running ski mountain in Utah, as all of the others have already closed for the season, as seen on skiutah.com.

The resort encourages snowboarders and skiers alike to take advantage of the opportunity and hit the mountain tomorrow between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. for a final run.