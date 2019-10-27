Snowbasin to open in November

SNOWBASIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the recent cold temperatures, Snowbasin Resort officials say they were thrilled to fire up their snow guns Saturday morning.

Snowbasin plans to open on Wednesday, November 27 with multiple improvements to create a better experience, according to officials.

Officials say there have been renovations to Earl’s Lodge, additional on-mountain snowmaking on Mt. Ogden Bowl Road, a relocation of the on-mountain clinic to the base area, expansion of new family zone-specific runs, additional parking and welcoming back NASTAR.

The upgrades made to the servery in Earl’s Lodge will improve guest flow and speed of service and officials say there are additional grab-and-go options, elevated food quality and new food and beverage stations.

Guests can enjoy a new craft beer station, coffee bar, breakfast station and other upgrades.

