Snowbasin to open in November

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Snowbasin

SNOWBASIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the recent cold temperatures, Snowbasin Resort officials say they were thrilled to fire up their snow guns Saturday morning.

Snowbasin plans to open on Wednesday, November 27 with multiple improvements to create a better experience, according to officials.

Officials say there have been renovations to Earl’s Lodge, additional on-mountain snowmaking on Mt. Ogden Bowl Road, a relocation of the on-mountain clinic to the base area, expansion of new family zone-specific runs, additional parking and welcoming back NASTAR.

  • Courtesy: Snowbasin
  • Courtesy: Snowbasin
  • Courtesy: Snowbasin

The upgrades made to the servery in Earl’s Lodge will improve guest flow and speed of service and officials say there are additional grab-and-go options, elevated food quality and new food and beverage stations.

Guests can enjoy a new craft beer station, coffee bar, breakfast station and other upgrades.

Click here to learn more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd annual Project Homeless Connect SLC"

Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book vending machine at Alta View Elementary rewards kids with reading"

House fire in Midvale

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Midvale"

Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Actress Felicity Huffman could serve 14-day sentence in admissions scheme at Dublin prison"

Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnant women with high blood pressure on the rise"

Kanarra Falls hiker rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanarra Falls hiker rescue"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories