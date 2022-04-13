WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Skiers and snowboarders, don’t hang up your gear just yet!

Originally slated to close on April 10, Snowbasin Resort has added a bonus weekend after a recent influx of snowfall.

The resort will be open this weekend from Friday April 15 to Sunday, April 17.

Three lifts and 58 trails will be reopening, allowing those looking to hit the slopes once more time before spring weather melts everything away.

“Well, as we’ve stated many times before, if we can give our guests more days to ski and ride, we absolutely will,” said Davy Ratchford, General Manager of Snowbasin Resort. “Lucky for all of us, Mother Nature came through, allowing us to safely reopen for a bonus weekend.”

Adapted resort services for guests this weekend include:

For those buying tickets before the end of Thursday, online-only prices will be $99 for adults, $69 for seniors and $49 for youth. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the Grizzly Center ticketing windows. Rentals and Shops: The Grizzly Center retail and rental shops will be open for normal business hours between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earl’s Lodge will be open for bathroom access only on Friday and Saturday and remain closed to the public for Easter Brunch guests only on Sunday. Burgers, bratwursts and chili dogs will be served on Earl’s patio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday only. Needles Lodge will offer Grab n’ Go box lunches and canned beer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend. The bathrooms at Needles will remain open to the public throughout the weekend.

Lessons will remain closed for the season. However, Snowbasin’s Learning Center will be open for additional guest bathroom access.

Snowbasin will also be hosting its annual Easter Brunch Buffet at Earl’s Lodge. Reservations are required and availability is still open.

The resort has already released season pass options for the upcoming 2022-2023 ski season.

“I want to thank my staff,” said Ratchford. “Reopening for the weekend is not easy. It takes a dedicated group to make that happen when they were already planning to be off, and I’m very grateful to have an amazing team that truly cares about our guests and the resort. Please enjoy the weekend and remember to renew your pass before prices go up next week.”

To check out all resort events and ticketing options, click here.