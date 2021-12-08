Snowbasin Resort opening Saturday

Snowbasin, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin Resort opens Saturday, December 11 for the winter season. They’re offering top-to-bottom skiing from Needles Gondola, plus operation from Littlecat Express.

Lift ticket sales are closed to the public for opening weekend (Dec. 11-12), although Snowbasin pass holders will have exclusive access. Those that have already purchased tickets, lessons, or rentals will still have access to the resort.

Due to conditions, trails for Opening Weekend will be adjusted from previous seasons. Open trails will be Porcupine Traverse, Needles Run, City Hill, Littlecat and a small portion of Strawberry Traverse. Additional terrain will continue to open as snowpack builds from snowfall and snowmaking operations.

The resort has made a few upgrades for this season, with the Middle Bowl Express replacing the Middle Bowl lift, doubling its capacity and shortening the ride time from 12 minutes to 6 minutes. The resort also added 350 new parking spots located in the Maples and Canyon Rim lots.

“I’m proud of our team for their efforts to make snow and allow us to open despite difficult conditions,” said Davy Ratchford, general manager of Snowbasin Resort. “In an effort to manage expectations, it’s important for our pass holders to know that we have a very limited ski experience on Opening Weekend. We anticipate more terrain opening over the next week, including the new Middle Bowl Express. By mid-December, we’re confident the experience will be the quality those that come to Snowbasin expect. We look forward to providing exclusive opening weekend access to our valued pass holders as we promote a safe ski experience.”

The Grizzly Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for tuning, shopping and rentals. The Meadow Yurt will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. for season pass printing and ticket pick-up. Dining will be available in Earl’s Lodge, Needles Lodge, Cinnabar and The Overlook.