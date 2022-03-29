HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Riders, strap on your skis and snowboards as Snowbasin’s 8th Annual Pond Skim kicks off this spring!

Snowbasin Resort will be hosting the family-friendly annual event on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. and is limited to the first 200 signups. A fee of $10 will be required for all participants. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Weber County Fire Department.

Guests heading over to either watch or participate are encouraged to don their favorite costumes for the event. Take a gander as folks take their turn gliding across an 80-foot pond near the base of the resort.

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

(Courtesy of Snowbasin)

Adults over 21 can enjoy a beer garden featuring selections from Rooster’s Brewing. Draft beer will also be available on Earl’s Plaza.

Prizes will be awarded for the Youth (ages 12 and under) and Adult/Teen (ages 13+) categories.

Winnings include includes gold, silver and bronze medals, swag bags and a 2022-2023 season pass for first-place winners.

To check out the full event information, click here.