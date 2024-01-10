This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued snow squall warnings Wednesday for northern Utah, and forecasters say the squall lines are rapidly making their way down the Wasatch Front.



The latest warning is in effect until 4 p.m., and it covers a large area, from I-15 near Ogden in the north to Low along I-80 in the west. The squall line is approaching Salt Lake County, moving at roughly 35 mph, forecasters say.

Snow squalls are quick-moving blasts of frigid air that can instantly whip up whiteout conditions and freeze moisture on roadways, creating dangerous black ice.



During a squall warning, motorists are urged to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Wednesday marks the second day in a row that powerful storms have brought snow squalls to the Wasatch Front. On Tuesday evening, squalls produced winds as strong as 60 mph, enough to topple a large tree in Brigham City and knock out power for thousands.



Following the snow squalls on Wednesday, widespread snow is expected across the Beehive State.