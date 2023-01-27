SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We kick off another stretch of active skies in Northern Utah thanks to a series of weather systems moving through our region.

We already saw snow in Cache Valley accumulate and the chance for isolated to scattered snow showers will hold on through Saturday for the Northern half of the state. Temperatures are slightly warm during this time, so we can’t rule out that sloppy mix of rain and snow, but the snow that does fall is expected to accumulate.

Our northern valleys could see between 1-4″ with about 3-6″ expected for the benches. Northern mountain valleys could receive several inches of snow and northern mountains will see anywhere from eight to 16″ of snow. Higher snow totals are expected in Cache Valley and along the Northern Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.

With mountain snow stacking up and gusty winds expected today, a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains has been issued and is in effect. Gusts exceeding 40 MPH will also cause drifting/blowing snow so winter driving conditions are certainly going to make travel tough in the region. Roads facing tricky travel include Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and near Mantua.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a different story in the southern half of the state today which mainly see dry conditions under partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that will be closer to our seasonal averages. Highs will bounce back in St. George and return to the low 50s with more spots down south returning to the 40s like Cedar City. By the end of the weekend and into next week, a stronger and more moisture-rich system will dive south from the Pacific Northwest and we could see widespread wet weather across the state.

The double punch of these storms from the Northwest will deliver another cold snap. Frigid arctic air sets up shop and wants to hang around through the middle of next week!

Bottom Line? Snow showers pushing further south this afternoon and overnight with accumulations for the Northern half of Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!