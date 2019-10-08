Snow College student arrested after ‘waving handgun’ inside student center, police say

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Snow College student was arrested Monday after police said he brought a gun to campus.

Sanpete County officials said they received a report of a person waving a handgun inside the Greenwood Student Center at 3:13 p.m.

Officers from Snow College Police Department and surrounding Sanpete agencies responded. The building was placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.

During the incident, police identified the suspect as Denis Kharitonov. Police said officers found him at his apartment and took him into custody without further incident at 4:13 p.m.

Police said they found a CO2 powered BB gun inside the apartment.

Kharitonov was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on or about school grounds and disorderly conduct.

