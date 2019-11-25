Snow arrives as travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A quick moving snow storm is taking aim at Utah! The morning commute in Northern Utah will be snowy with slick roads and limited visibility at times. An active storm cycle for Thanksgiving week will usher in snow, frigid temperatures and unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday, and again mid to late week.

TRICKY TRAVEL AHEAD!Traveling for Thanksgiving? Many of us are—and the weather is turning snowy.Alana Brophy ABC4 is tracking an incoming storm and is taking your questions when it comes to Thanksgiving week travel. Say hi and let's discuss the first storm of the week… Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Sunday, November 24, 2019

A fast moving storm system will bring wintry weather to the Wasatch Front Monday. Heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening in Northern Utah. Valley locations could see anywhere between 1-3″ of snow. Lake effect snow is possible into Tuesday morning for Tooele County. This storm is a quick moving, so no huge accumulations expected but the benches can expect anywhere from 2-5″, and lingering snow showers are expected into the evening and Tuesday morning.

WATCH:

Weather model showing ❄️❄️❄️ arrive for morning commute >

Cache County: 4am

Weber County: 5am

Davis County: 6am

Salt Lake County: 8am/9am

Tooele County: 10am

Utah County: 11am



Consistent snow for 2-4 hours, then snow showers linger-Lake effect for Tooele Tue. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/RHr8IWJ0Yf — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 25, 2019

There will be a break in the action Tuesday evening, but Wednesday another cool, moist, unsettled air mass will settle into the state and bring periods of snow and rain in Southern Utah. Wednesday will also bring windy conditions. Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning looks to be the window for heaviest precipitation as another cold front sweeps through the region. This stronger, slow moving system will most definitely complicate Thanksgiving travel in the state as well as out of it. Accumulating snow will occur, yet again, and much colder temperatures will grip Utah. The numbers are trending colder that even St. George could see a few snow flurries filtered into the wet weather.

Pack your emergency kit for car travel and give yourself plenty of time as well space in between cars. It’s still early, and these storms will continue to develop, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the most updated information.