Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Snow arrives as travelers hit the road for Thanksgiving

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – A quick moving snow storm is taking aim at Utah! The morning commute in Northern Utah will be snowy with slick roads and limited visibility at times. An active storm cycle for Thanksgiving week will usher in snow, frigid temperatures and unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday, and again mid to late week.

TRICKY TRAVEL AHEAD!Traveling for Thanksgiving? Many of us are—and the weather is turning snowy.Alana Brophy ABC4 is tracking an incoming storm and is taking your questions when it comes to Thanksgiving week travel. Say hi and let's discuss the first storm of the week…

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Sunday, November 24, 2019

A fast moving storm system will bring wintry weather to the Wasatch Front Monday. Heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening in Northern Utah. Valley locations could see anywhere between 1-3″ of snow. Lake effect snow is possible into Tuesday morning for Tooele County. This storm is a quick moving, so no huge accumulations expected but the benches can expect anywhere from 2-5″, and lingering snow showers are expected into the evening and Tuesday morning.

There will be a break in the action Tuesday evening, but Wednesday another cool, moist, unsettled air mass will settle into the state and bring periods of snow and rain in Southern Utah. Wednesday will also bring windy conditions. Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning looks to be the window for heaviest precipitation as another cold front sweeps through the region. This stronger, slow moving system will most definitely complicate Thanksgiving travel in the state as well as out of it. Accumulating snow will occur, yet again, and much colder temperatures will grip Utah. The numbers are trending colder that even St. George could see a few snow flurries filtered into the wet weather.

Pack your emergency kit for car travel and give yourself plenty of time as well space in between cars. It’s still early, and these storms will continue to develop, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the most updated information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

UDOT predicts two storms will make Thanksgiving travel ‘challenging’

Thumbnail for the video titled "UDOT predicts two storms will make Thanksgiving travel ‘challenging’"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Hiker shares rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiker shares rescue story"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan"

Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan"

Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan"

Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts"

Midday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midday"

Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories