Smart meter upgrades coming to help Utah residents reduce electric bills

(ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power will upgrade 175,000 smart meters in Utah through the remainder of 2021 through 2022.

The new smart meters, also known as digital meters, will provide customers with timely information they need to make informed decisions about their electricity use.

Each customer will receive a letter up to a month in advance of their installation, followed by a phone call a week before an authorized contractor will be onsite, the company said in a press release.

Customers can expect the upgrade to take around 30 minutes along with a five-minute service interruption. This upgrade will give customers access to daily energy use information through a secure website about six weeks after the new meter is installed. This near-real-time energy use information will let customers better understand what is driving their electric bills.

“This meter upgrade program is one of many steps we’re taking to build the power grid of the future,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power’s Senior Vice President of Power Delivery in a press release. “By vastly improving our meter technology, we can deliver energy more reliably through real-time data, reduce costs and empower our customers to actively engage in how and when they use energy.”

The Institute for Electric Innovation estimates that 107 million smart meters were deployed by the end of 2020, covering 75 percent of households in the United States. The upgraded meters are a key component to updating the energy grid and can make it possible to adjust the flow of energy to meet specific needs while supporting both rising technological demands and a clean energy future.