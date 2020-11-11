Small businesses able to stay open due to WeberCARES Grant

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just over 600 businesses in Weber County are getting financial help after the WeberCARES Grant is dispersing 9 million dollars throughout the county.

Kaffe Mercantile in Ogden is one of the hundreds of businesses that got help from the WeberCARES Grant.

Nick Morris is one of the owners of this small coffee shop in Ogden. Due to COVID-19, he’s not able to seat as many guests inside, so he’s using money from the grant to improve outdoor seating.

“We really have to utilize this patio space and in order to do that we have to keep people comfy and cozy like they expect to be in a coffee shop,” said Morris.

Morris has a coffee shop on 26th street in Ogden and another location in South Ogden. He had to close the third location due to the pandemic.

“Our main clientele there were the 9-5 Monday through Friday, they all started working from home,” he said.

After getting money from the grant, he didn’t have to let any employees go.

“It’s just nice to be able to say to my 15 employees, ‘hey, don’t worry, we got you’,” said Morris.

Non-profits and larger institutions, like school districts in the county, are also getting help. The average amount businesses received is over 15 thousand dollars.

“Allowed them to stay in business, to make up for that lost revenue, that they experienced,” said Gage Froerer, Weber County Commissioner.

County leaders say mayors from 13 of 15 cities partnered with the WeberCARES program, to help businesses.

“Because of their efforts, we were able to fund these cities more than they were able to receive if they would have done it themselves,” said Froerer.

Morris says the community is all to thank during these trying times.

“They’ve continued to stick by us and support us and make sure that we stick around,” said Morris.

County leaders say another wave of grant money is being discussed.