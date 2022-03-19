PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group is excited to announce their upcoming location of one of their casual restaurant chains throughout Utah, Slim Chickens. The franchise had selected Valley Grove, a business community located in Pleasant Grove, as their third location in the Beehive State.

As noted by QSR Magazine, the stand-alone building located at 1050 S N County Blvd, which will house the new Slim Chickens restaurant, is undergoing construction activities at this time.

The chain’s new location will grant job opportunities to 80 full and part-time employees.

Throughout America, Slim Chickens has over 150 locations in 26 states. As emphasized by QSR, the restaurant is dedicated to providing its customers with a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. The menu features all-natural crispy tenders, chicken sandwiches, salads, wraps, golden fries, rotating seasonal desserts served in mason jars, creamy milkshakes, and southern classics like chicken and waffles. The chain has become famous for its choice of 17 diverse house-made sauces ranging from your go-to’s like ranch and honey mustard to more out-of-the-box options such as mango habanero and their secret slim sauce. Along with the choice between dine-in and drive-thru, the restaurant will offer catering as well.

“Our founder and CEO has deep roots in Utah and believes Slim Chickens’ spectacular food and Southern hospitality are unlike any restaurant experience in the Wasatch Range. We are confident that local families and business people will embrace and support our innovative concept,” Kristen Wheeler, Marketing Director of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group told QSR. “We believe in the importance of community and want to provide the best experience for both our employees and our guests. We not only want to create jobs in the area; we want to create a meaningful workplace. We also want to develop, mentor, empower and connect people to their specific purpose.”

To learn more about the chicken chain, check out their website by clicking here.