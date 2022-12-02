It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together in Cache County.

After two years, the sleigh rides at Hardware Wildlife Management Area in Cache County are back open, Friday marked opening day.

The pandemic canceled the rides in 2020, and the drought canceled the rides in 2021.

“We did not have water to water the hay, so we didn’t have enough hay to hold the elk over for a pleasant wildlife viewing experience,” DWR wildlife recreation programs coordinator Marni Lee said.

Lee’s been an employee of DWR at Hardware WMA for 19 years and said she’s never seen that before.

But thanks to a partnership with local business Haviland’s Old West Adventures, they saddled up again and provided sleigh rides for the public.

DWR herds elk in the canyon to check for diseases and to keep them in the mountains.

“We feed up to about 600 during the winter season and that’s to keep them in the winter here in the higher elevations so that they don’t become a nuisance down in cache valley,” Lee said.

It’s a great place to get up and close to wildlife and learn about the importance of Utah’s biodiversity.

Their goal is to get people up close to Utah’s wildlife and experience something they never have before.

“We want people to leave feeling excited about wildlife and wanting to contribute to our management efforts as an agency,” Lee said.