SLC’s Racial Equity in Policing Commission is a fully functional public body

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Council voted to establish the Racial Equity in Policing Commission Tuesday night.

The meeting drew the attention because of a vote.

One man said during the public comment, “I saw on the agenda the Racial Equity Commission was going to be discussed and so I was just here to listen.”

A woman followed, “Hi, I’m here just for establishing the commission on Racial Equity and policing.”

The city council didn’t waste much time passing the resolution.

District 3 and Council Chair Chris Wharton “Ok that passes unanimously.”

To make the Racial Equity in Policing Commission a fully functional public body. The group formed last June because of a joint resolution from Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Salt Lake City Council.

$100,000 was put into the program to fund their work.

New Commission on Racial Equity in Policing poses for group picture with city leaders (June 25, 2020)

Some things the commission look to do is:

Host listening sessions

Evaluate and recommend best-practices for SLCPD.

Look at the police department-specific racial equity plan.

Evaluate the Civilian Review Board’s role.

“Those of you that are here from the commission, we really appreciate your service. We are really excited to see what you bring forward to us,” said Chair Wharton.

The Racial Equity in Policing Commission meets weekly and is asked to provide updates at the same time to the council and the mayor for any type of recommendations.