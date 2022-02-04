SLCPD welcomes 14 new officers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Feb. 4 the Salt Lake City Police Department welcomed 14 new police officers onto their team.

As filling all sworn positions has always been a top priority in the department, the SLCPD is ecstatic to welcome their new crewmates

“Being a police officer is a difficult job. Very few people have the courage to pursue a career that comes with such danger and scrutiny. But people who choose to serve in Salt Lake City do it because they love this city. They love this department and they love giving back to their community,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Because of our Training Unit, Salt Lake City is preparing its police officers to maintain the highest standards of policing and community service.”

The new police officers spent the last 24 weeks undergoing intense legal training through the SLCPD Training Division around situational tactics, defense mechanisms, firearms, crisis intervention, and emergency vehicle operation.

“There is a very, very strong sense of comradery that I didn’t anticipate. It’s something I have come to respect and love,” said Officer Ben Richeson, who graduated on Friday.

Over the next upcoming weeks the new officers will undergo field training, the next phase of the training process. In this phase of the training process the officers will be overseen by their individual Field Officers who will analyze them on their ability to perform they everyday duties or a patrol officer.