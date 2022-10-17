SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have reported that the victim of the Salt Lake City motel shooting that occurred on Oct. 11 has died.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) announced Monday that 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has succumbed to his injuries after a shooting at the Wasatch Inn on South State Street landed him in the hospital in critical condition.

Both suspects in this case have since been arrested. Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, was taken into custody on Oct. 11, while Joseph Marquez, 60, was located and taken into custody a day later on Oct. 12.