SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are excited to help remove no-longer-wanted guns off Utah streets.

The SLCPD will join forces with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to host a gun buy back event on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building located at 475 South 300 East in Salt Lake City.

As noted by event representatives, each person who turns in a firearm will get a $50 gift card, while those who turn in assault rifles will receive a $100 gift card. Only one gift card will be given per person, despite the number of firearms tuned in. SLCPD recommends arriving early, as there will only be 100 gift cards distributed. Once gift cards run out, event coordinators will gladly take your firearm from you, though you will not receive anything in return.

According to the SLCPD, this is a no-questions-asked event, meaning you don’t have to provide your name or any information about how you possess the gun. I.D. will not be required to turn in a firearm or receive a gift card.

This event is open to everyone, not just residents of Salt Lake.

SLCPD advises those planning on participating to transport their firearm safely by ensuring it is both unloaded and made secure. “If you have a gun lock or a case, please put that firearm in the case or use the gun lock. When you approach the event greeters, they will ask you if the gun is secured, unloaded and where it is located,” said SLCPD.

Ammunition being turned in will be accepted, though it will not be eligible for a gift card.

Once your gun has been turned in, it will no longer be eligible for release and will be stored away with SLCPD and either destroyed or turned in to the police museum or police crime lab.