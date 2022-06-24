SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has announced its readiness to support safe and peaceful marches in order to allow community members the opportunity to freely express their views.

The SLCPD notes that at this time, there is no known specific threat to Salt Lake City in terms of any issues or controversies related to the court’s decision.

The department recognizes the city’s proud history of hosting large-scale marches in support of the First Amendment. Representatives emphasize the priority of these marches as a means to provide a safe space for people to express themselves, and stress that acts of violence, vandalism, and blocking roads with vehicles will not be tolerated.

The SLCPD’s Special Operations Division will be offering residents resources to help establish safety within the community.

SLCPD asks that any group interested in hosting a demonstration or rally in Salt Lake City first seek a permit using the Salt Lake City Special Events Portal and send an email to SLCPDSafeMarch@slcgov.com so the Department can coordinate necessary resources and plan ahead for the event.

It’s important to note that many of these demonstrations will take place without warning. SLCPD advises residents to collaborate with the Department’s Motor Squad to help ensure traffic safety.