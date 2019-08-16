SLCPD to release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Body camera footage of a deadly police shooting in downtown Salt Lake City on August 5th will be released Friday.

Police say 29-year-old Richie Antonio Sontiago shot at two officers at a downtown apartment complex. Two officers were at the apartment complex after a 9-1-1 hang up call, officials said.

The officers shot back and killed him. Both of them were placed on administrative leave.

ABC4 will be streaming the release of that footage here at 8:30 a.m.

*Watch with discretion*.

SLCPD release body cam of deadly officer-involved shooting Body cam released in deadly officer-involved shooting downtown SLC on August 5th. *WARNING GRAPHIC*

