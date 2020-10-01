SLCPD takes pedestrian and bicycle safety social with help from the Highway Safety Office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Department of Public Safety Office (HSO) have teamed up to try and improve roadway and pedestrian safety.

A press release sent to ABC4 News said The department recently completed more than 100 overtime shifts focused on educating pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists about crosswalk safety, and the danger of distracted driving.

A big difference this year, the public events were canceled due to the pandemic. So the police took the education material online to social media. You can see some of the materials in the slideshow below.

According to the press release,

“Roadway and pedestrian safety facts provided by the HSO:

34% of distracted driving crashes in Utah involve drivers under age 21. 40% of distracted crashes involve cell phone use.

17% of all fatalities on Utah roadways involve pedestrians, killing 215 over the past five years.

Enforcement efforts are working. In Salt Lake City, bicycle-involved crashes have decreased every year since 2014.

The police department thanks to the HSO for being a critical partner in the effort to improve pedestrian and roadway safety in Utah. For more information about the HSO evidence-based safety grants, visit highwaysafety.utah.gov. “