SLCPD sees emergency calls go up in August

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – City officials will tell you crime is trending down in the Capitol City. But, according to data, the Salt Lake City Police Department is averaging about 20 percent more calls into the dispatch center during August.

At this pace, officers will respond to more calls for help than in 2020, all while trying to fill 56 positions.

“Our data and the direction of our police department is encouraging, but it is not as nearly as safe as our residents deserve,” says Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Recently, Police say more than 300 calls came from:

Homeless Center Near 100 East and 700 South

Big Box Store near 300 West and 1700 South

Apartment Complex Near 1000 S Main Street

Chief Mike Brown told City Council Tuesday, “The time that we want to build relationships with our community, interact with our store owners, with the youth, with clergy, we don’t have that time because we just go to call, to call to call.”

From August 8th through September 5th, investigators tell us family domestic violence rose 22.6 percent in the city.

This was evident during a six-hour stand-off in the southeast part of the city Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, what we end up seeing is these very violent acts, very aggressive behavior, in many cases fatal acts that are really concerning obviously because it tells us this is happening and it is happening at a level that we all need to pay a little more attention,” says Liz Sollis with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

Sollis says domestic violence is not only a Salt Lake City issue.

Adding, “What we have experienced is a lot more calls into our LINK line as well as calls to the crisis lines throughout the state.”

The coalition is finding more people are staying in shelters longer to escape the violence.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7.

The phone number is 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you’re in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1.