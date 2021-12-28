SLCPD searching for stolen car suspect who crashed into two cars

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver of a stolen truck after he collided with two cars to avoid being arrested Tuesday.

Around 1:54 p.m. Salt Lake City Police officers recognized a stolen truck parked in the area of 1800 South State Street. Officers also saw a stolen license plate on the truck.

When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver immediately backed out of a parking space and side-swiped two cars — one of which was an unmarked police vehicle, a press release says.

Photos below are of the unmarked SLCPD patrol vehicle that was hit during the incident

Courtesy: SLCPD

Courtesy: SLCPD

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2008 Toyota Tundra with a camper shell attached. The truck is also spray painted black but was originally painted red.

The driver is 27-year-old Tyce Robert Rasmussen.

Both cars that were side-swiped sustained minor damages and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on State Street.

If you have information about this incident or know of Rasmussen’s location please call 801-799-3000 and reference SLCPD case 21-237694.