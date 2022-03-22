SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released two videos from two separate incidents showing officers being assaulted at the airport.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released body cam and security cam footage showing one incident on February 17, 2022 and another on March 12, 2022.

“These incidents show a total disregard for basic dignity and respect. This conduct can put our officers, airline passengers and airport employees at risk, and I hope these types of assaults end now,” said Police Chief Mike Brown. “I’d like to recognize and thank our partners at TSA and Salt Lake City International Airport who responded quickly, maintained awareness of the airport during this incident and directed other officers to the scene. Their partnership is vital to maintaining the welcoming, safe and efficient airport we have.”

The first video was taken from the Feb. 17 incident showing a 28-year-old man trying to storm past TSA security screening officers. Police say he walked past the TSA’s Travel Document Checking podium and broke into the security area.

An officer noticed the man trespassing and is seen tackling him to the ground to prevent him from entering a secured area. The suspect is seen resisting, kicking and fighting the officers trying to detain him.

At one point, another airline passenger who was also a retired police officer jumps in to help restrain the suspect.

Police discovered the man did not have an airline ticket and had no business at the airport.

The case has been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.

The second incident occurred on March 12, 2022 in the entrance area of the Salt Lake City Airport.

Security camera footage shows a 33-year-old man spotting two officers patrolling the area.

The suspect is seen following and staring at the officers from behind. The man then drops his backpack on the floor and punches an officer in the head without warning.

The suspect appears to get ready for a second punch, but then surrenders and puts his hands up. Police arrested the man on a charge of Assaulting a Police Officer. The case has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution.

Officers say in 2021, officer assaults and resisting arrest cases in Salt Lake City increased by over 16%.

“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the men and women who work day in and day out to ensure the safety of our airport passengers and employees,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “We are grateful for their dedication in serving the traveling public.”

“TSA is grateful to our airport law enforcement partners who play an important role in operations at SLC,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Matt Davis. “TSA takes a zero tolerance approach to threats, verbal abuse and physical violence of any kind against our employees. We have the same expectation for the SLCPD officers who work alongside us every day.”