SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11.

SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a homicide.

According to police records, an investigation into Mohn, 40, began on January 11 at 3:13 a.m. when a security guard for Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery notified SLCPD of a woman, later identified as Mohn, who was “walking in circles carrying a piece of rebar in the intersection of 400 West 900 North.”

Mohn was located by officers at 3:30 a.m. and taken into custody shortly thereafter. SLCPD records state that while in custody, Mohn refused to give officers her name and was “screaming randomly” and kicking. As a result, officers allegedly applied a leg restraint.

In the videos provided by SLCPD from January 11, Mohn can be heard yelling “help me” as an officer kneels on her and places her in the leg restraint.

Another officer allegedly noticed Mohn breathing while in the position, though she remained unresponsive. Despite officers numerous attempts to elicit a reaction from Mohn, she allegedly continued to be unresponsive, to which officers decided to remove her from all restraints.

In the end, SLCPD says that Mohn was transported to Salt Lake Regional Hospital where she eventually died on January 30.

Documents state that following an analysis by the medical examiner, Mohn’s immediate cause of death was established as “anoxic brain injury” due to “cardiac arrest” due to “probable methamphetamine intoxication in the setting of an altercation involving physical restraint.”

A statement from SLCPD Chief Mike Brown regarding this event reads:

“The Salt Lake City Police Department expresses its condolences to Ms. Mohn’s family. Ensuring we have a comprehensive investigation into this matter is critical. This case involves many complex factors. I look forward to the full report of the officer-involved-critical-incident and our department’s internal affairs investigation. Our officers work tirelessly every day to live up to the expectations of our community and to fulfill their duties as police officers and public servants. I know they are committed to their jobs and have a strong dedication to our community.”

