SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person.

Ashley Nicole Cady, 27, was reported missing by a family member at 3 p.m. on Friday. SLCPD describes Ashley as a white female standing at 5’5” and weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Several days prior to her being reported missing, SLCPD says a family member was the last to hear from Ashley.

According to police records, Ashley’s family provided information about her medical history and expressed concern for her mental health, adding that in the past, she traveled throughout the state without telling them where she was.

At this time, Ashley is listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which SLCPD describes as “a computerized index of missing persons and criminal information and is designed for the rapid exchange of information between criminal justice agencies.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, SLCPD advises anyone with information on Ashley’s whereabouts to contact them at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 9-1-1 and reference the name “Ashley Cady.”