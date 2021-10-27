SLCPD report says crime rate in the city is down

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Salt Lake City Police Department released its CompStat Report detailing crime statistics for each of the city’s seven districts.

An infographic on the department’s website reports that in the last 28 days, violent crime in Salt Lake City was up 1.3%. However, Property crime is down 29% and overall crime is down 26%.

The area that experienced the biggest drop in crime was District Three, or the Central Division, which saw its crime rate drop 43% and violent crime 9%. The area with the lowest percentage drop in crime was District One or the Pioneer Division. They saw only a 15% drop in overall crime but with violent crime up 25%.

The rate drop for the other districts in the city within the last 28 days was 21% for District Two, 28% for District Four, 28% for District Five, and 19% for District Seven. Figures for District Six were not published.

In a tweet, SLCPD Chief Mike Brown credited the officers in the department for the drop in crime while remaining dedicated to keeping the crime rate low.

“We’re committed to lowering our crime rates even more,” he said.

A CompStat report is “a performance management system that is used to reduce crime and achieve other police department goals” per the Bureau of Justice Assistance, and the United States government agency whose purpose is to reduce violent crime.

The SLCPD generates a CompStat report every Monday and meetings to discuss the report are held every other week.