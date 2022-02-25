SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Chief Mike Brown and Deputy Chief Scott Mourtgos will be holding a press meeting on the afternoon of Feb. 25 when they release the 2021 Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) Use of Force report compiled of CompStat data.

CompStat is a performance management tool used by law enforcement that allows them to quickly and efficiently identify problems in specific areas on the map as well as measure the results of the department’s problem-solving activities.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Building in the Media Briefing Room at 12 p.m.

Chief Mike Brown released the following statement on the matter:

“Our 2021 CompStat Summary Report gives us important insights on the events we saw, and work we did in 2021. We are committed to having a holistic approach towards community safety. Every day, the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are advancing safety, the quality of life and economic opportunities for everyone who lives, works and passes through our city.

I want to thank our officers for their hard work each day. They are doing a tremendous job while facing many significant challenges, including experiencing an increase in calls-for-service, and today, we are already outpacing last year.”

The conference is a follow-up to the updated 2021 Crime Control Plan which had proven to be successful.

Since the plan was revised as of last year:

Overall crime, citywide, was down 6% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

Violent crime, citywide, was up 5% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

Property crime, citywide, was down 7% year-to-date from 2020 to 2021.

The SLCPD saw a 15% increase in the number of calls for service in 2021 when compared to the three-year average.

The SLCPD saw a 24% increase in the number of firearms reported as stolen when compared to the three-year-average.

During 2021, 18 homicides occurred in Salt Lake City – the same number of homicides that occurred in 2020.

During 2021, 2,134 motor vehicles were reported stolen.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall released the following statement expressing her gratitude for the success of the program:

“I am pleased to see overall crime is down in Salt Lake City. We are seeing a clear trend that shows the Crime Control Plan is working. We’ve taken steps to be more proactive, and we’re continuing tried and true tactics, while also exploring new approaches in handling the public safety needs of our growing City.

It’s important to state that these improvements by no means represent an absence of crime in Salt Lake City, nor are they cause for us to slow down in our approach to crime reduction.

These incremental improvements represent the progress we’re making, and we want to keep these lines of communication open so that Salt Lakers always know where we stand, and what we’re doing to move forward.”