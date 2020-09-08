SLCPD releases statement about juvenile having a ‘mental episode’ who was shot by police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a statement on an Officer-Involved shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital in serious condition.

In their statement they said:

We wanted to provide an update regarding the tragic situation involving the shooting of a juvenile. We are thankful no lives were lost in this incident. Each time there is an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake County the officer-involved critical incident protocol is invoked. A protocol team made up of officers from multiple agencies with no ties to the Salt Lake City Police Department conducts an independent investigation. We are cooperating fully with the protocol team assigned to this case. This is an active and open investigation being conducted by Protocol Team 3 and the District Attorney’s office. The City’s Civilian Review Board and our own Internal Affairs will also conduct parallel separate investigations. As this is an active investigation, we do not anticipate having any further updates until the release of the body-worn camera footage, which occurs within 10 business days from the incident.

The incident happened at 500 South and Navajo Street in the Glendale neighborhood at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, when police officers received reports of a juvenile having a “mental episode” and making threats to another person.

Police tried to talk to the juvenile when they arrived on scene but he reportedly fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued and one police officer reportedly fired a shot hitting the juvenile.

It is unclear if the juvenile has a weapon or not. The police officer who fired the shot has since been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.