SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that they were able to safely take a man into custody in relation to the SWAT incident that occurred on Tuesday.

SLCPD says that just after 1:30 p.m. officers were called to Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue on a domestic disturbance. The man reportedly had access to firearms and weapons, though officers are investigating to confirm this information.

Police say the man had already barricaded himself inside upon their arrival. The victim was allegedly taken from the area during the incident and was not home with the suspect.

SLCPD says negotiation teams as well as SWAT teams were called in as a precaution so they could ensure the public was safe in case the situation escalated.

Police report that the man eventually surrendered peacefully, and that no officers were injured, though the suspect did receive minor injuries.

All road closures should be opening soon, according to law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD: Ongoing SWAT, barricade incident

AUGUST 23, 2022 / 4:24 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are reportedly on scene of a barricade situation in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say that SWAT crews are on scene with a barricaded individual near the area of Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue.

At this time, law enforcement advises residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.