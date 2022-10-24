SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21.

Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and 300 West, according to the affidavit. Upon arrival, officers could not locate the suspect or survivor. However, a review of the surveillance video showed a man, Antonio Begay, 24, pointing a knife at the survivor and holding them in their apartment against their will.

Police noted that Begay was intoxicated and had an argument with the survivor previously.

The survivor eventually got out of the apartment and contacted a family member to pick them up. Begay attempted to follow them with a knife. The survivor managed to get into the relative’s vehicle, but not before their child, who was in the car, saw Begay with a weapon.

SLCPD employed a SWAT operation to take Begay into custody. He was charged with a third-degree felony for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony for domestic violence in the presence of a child, a second-degree felony for kidnapping and a Class C misdemeanor for intoxication.

Authorities said Begay committed these offenses while on probabtion and has a history of violence exacerbated by his alcoholism.

Begay is booked into Salt Lake County Jail.