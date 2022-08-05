SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place overnight in the epicenter of a police-targeted area.

Anthony Griffin, 42, is facing one count of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, and one count of Distributing/Offering/Arranging Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says that this investigation began at 1:12 a.m. on August 5 when the agency received reports of a shooting at the Gateway Inn located at 819 West North Temple Street.

According to police records, officers were notified of a gunshot victim immediately, so they dispatched paramedics.

Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, a 42-year-old man, on the ground bleeding from his stomach. SLCPD says officers quickly provided first aid and the victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police records note that while conducting the investigation, a sergeant with SLCPD saw a car leaving the Gateway Inn and conducted a traffic stop. Officers identified the passenger, Griffin, as the alleged shooter and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously listed.

According to official documents, officers also found a handgun in Griffin’s shoulder bag during the investigation, which they later determined to be stolen. SLCPD says that “officers also located more than nine grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash during their investigation.”

The area of and around the Gateway Inn has been recognized as a high-crime zone. Police records note that during the months of May, June, and July, the SLCPD selected the area around the Gateway Inn based on crime data as a focus area for proactive policing efforts. During that time, 24 felony arrests were made in the area.