SLCPD invites citizens to Community Police Academy event for inside look

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is inviting the area’s residents to gain a better understanding of how the agency operates.

The SLCPD excitedly announced their Community Police Academy that will take place every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. beginning March 3 and ending March 31 in a recent media statement.

The event is taught by experienced law enforcement professionals with the ability to provide accurate information regarding the functions of a police department as well as community partnership opportunities.

The academy has a biannual event that grants residents the opportunity to receive training in numerous branches of law enforcement, including patrol tactics, defense tactics, firearm tactics, and other categories.

Additionally, participants will meet and speak with many different members of the department.

In order to apply as a participant, individuals must be at least 18-years-old.

Click here to view an application form which you can send directly to communityacademy@slcgov.com.