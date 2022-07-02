SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has reported that they believe the driver of the SUV in this incident mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the break, causing them to crash into the Famous Footwear shoe store.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD: 4 injured in SUC crash into shoe store

JULY 2, 2022 / 5:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Multiple people have been injured following a SUV crash into the Famous Footwear on 1170 East 2100 South.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that there were four injured as a result of the crash, including the driver of the SUV.

At this time, one victim is in critical condition. A woman and her seven-year-old daughter received minor injuries, while the driver of the SUV received minor injuries as well.

SLCPD notes that their crash team is en rute to assist in the investigation of this incident.

The cause of the crash remains unknow.

ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD investigating SUV crash into shoe store

JULY 2, 2022 / 4:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are on scene of SUV crash that occurred in Salt Lake City on July 2.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD), an SUV crashed into the Famous Footwear store located at 1170 East 2100 South sometime before 4:10 p.m.

Officers are working alongside the Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) to control this incident.

At this time, it is unknown if any injuries resulted from the crash.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.