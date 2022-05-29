SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are currently on scene investigating a deadly shooting and have requested community assistance in identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle.

SLC911 received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1790 South West Temple at 11:44 a.m. on May 29.

According to police records, officers arrived on scene to find a man on the ground with a gunshot injury. Immediate life-saving efforts were performed but the man died on scene.

Based on information that was gathered from the preliminary investigation, the SLCPD notes that this does not appear to be a random shooting.

As stated by police documents, the victim arrived at the apartment complex in a vehicle and officers have reason to believe he was followed to the complex by another car.

SLCPD notes that the shooting took place inside the complex’s parking lot after an argument occurred between the victim and various people who were inside the second car. The shooter allegedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting took place.

At this time, detectives with the SLCPD as well as technicians from the SLCPD’s Crime Lab are on scene processing the evidence.

Representatives of the SLCPD have stated that “anyone who has security cameras that capture traffic on West Temple from 1500 South to 2100 South are asked to review those systems to see if they captured any speeding vehicles in the area between 11:45 a.m. and 12 p.m.”

Additionally, anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-100925.