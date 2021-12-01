SLCPD hires full-time mental health counselor

Salt Lake City (ABC 4) – Being a police officer is a stressful job to have, especially in a city as large as Salt Lake City. Knowing the stress and rigors of being a police officer, the Salt Lake City Police Department has decided to do something about it.

The SLCPD announced they have hired a full-time licensed clinical mental health counselor for all police employees. Jaime Welch joined SLCPD in September 2021 and brings 25 years of direct counseling experience to the department. She specializes in the treatment of trauma and other co-occurring disorders in first responders.

“We are so proud to welcome Jaime Welch to our Salt Lake City Police family. Jaime brings counseling expertise in the fields of trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicide prevention, first responder treatment, and crisis management,” said Chief Mike Brown.” Jaime is adaptable, creative and her passion is serving first responders. She brings a deep desire to helping others in law enforcement. In her short amount of time with our department, Jaime has proven herself to be a leader in this field and she is helping our officers and professional staff to prepare and help them safely cope with the psychological strain of their duties,” Chief Brown added.

SLCPD employees can schedule appointments to meet with Welch during work hours without the need to use time off.

As part of her assignment, Welch is the coordinator for the department’s Employee Wellness Program and its Peer Support Program. Both programs help SLCPD employees cope with traumatic experiences and the unique stress that comes with being a first responder.