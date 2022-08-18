SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a critical injury crash in the Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the crash took place at 300 West North Temple.

The agency reports that one person received critical injures while three other received non-life-threatening injuries.

As crews work to clean up the scene of the crash, traffic is shut down one block out in all directions. SLCPD says that they are expecting a lengthy closure.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.