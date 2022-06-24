SALT LAK CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is currently investigating a automobile pedestrian crash that left a 64-year-old woman seriously injured on June 24.

Police records state that the investigation began at 12:16 p.m. when dispatch received reports regarding a crash involving a van and a person near Redwood Road and North Temple Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim on the ground. Medical personnel transported the woman to a local hospital in critical condition. At this time, no updates regarding her condition are available.

According to police records, the preliminary investigation suggested that the van was traveling north on Redwood Road when it hit the woman as she was riding a bicycle across the street against a traffic signal.

Officers note that the driver of the van remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Both the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and the SLCPD Crime Lab responded to the incident and are assisting in the investigation.

