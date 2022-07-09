SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has reached out to the community to ask that they lessen their use of the department’s 9-1-1 emergency line.

According to officials, SLC911 is receiving many calls regarding reports or questions about smoke and ash that is coming down over the city.

SLCPD notes that multiple wildfires are burning at this time, causing ash and smoke visibility in the SLC area.

Currently, the Jacob City Fire is burning in Tooele County, the Sardine Canyon Fire is burning in Cache County, and the Halfway Hill Fire is burning in Millard County.

The SLCPD asks that you only call 9-1-1 if you witness an active fire or emergency.