SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a woman in connection to the Blaire Leavitt murder case.

Salt Lake City Police say 36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia has been arrested on felony obstruction of justice charges.

Earlier this month, SLCPD identified six suspects in connection to the Blaire Leavitt homicide was a case from July 2019. In that incident, Leavitt was shot and killed in a Salt Lake City apartment near 1200 North Redwood Road.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Throughout their investigation, detectives discovered Fiefia was present at Leavitt’s apartment on the night of her murder.

Police say Fiefia willingly drove two men involved in the homicide to Oakland, California, despite knowing their involvement in her murder.

Fiefia has been arrested and is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Since releasing the suspect list, detectives are “confident” that all six suspects were present or played some role in Leavitt’s death. Although police say only one of the suspects is responsible for her murder.

“One of these suspects pointed a handgun at her, pulled the trigger and fired the bullet that killed Ms. Leavitt,” detectives say.

Police believe the suspects could be living in either Utah or California. They’re asking for the public’s help to provide additional details in this ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference the “Blaire Leavitt” homicide case. Callers can remain anonymous.