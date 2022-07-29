SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Kathryn Blaire Leavitt has been arrested following a SWAT standoff on Thursday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have arrested 42-year-old Timote Fonua, the third suspect now in custody in connection to the 2019 murder. Fonua has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Burglary.

He was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in the 100 block of Grant Street in San Mateo, Calif. on Thursday.

Back in February, SLCPD identified six suspects in connection to Leavitt’s murder, noting they could be living in either Utah or California.

The six suspects involved in the homicide investigation of Blaire Leavitt. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Leavitt was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment in July 2019 during a suspected burglary. The incident happened near the area of 1200 N. Redwood Road.

When police arrived, they discovered Leavitt with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

In February, detectives arrested 36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia for obstruction of justice in connection to the murder.

In March, the Maui Police Department arrested 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu after he turned himself into authorities on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives say they are “confident” that all six suspects were present or played some role in Leavitt’s death, although police say only one of the suspects is responsible for her murder.

“One of these suspects pointed a handgun at her, pulled the trigger and fired the bullet that killed Ms. Leavitt,” detectives say.

At the February press conference, Leavitt’s mother pleaded for the public’s help saying, “She was my only daughter. I implore you to do the right thing if you know anything about this case. I waited two and a half years for this day and I am not going to give up until all the suspects, all those cowards out there, have been brought to justice.”

No further details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SLCPD at (801) 799-3000 and reference the “Blaire Leavitt” homicide.