SLCPD arrest man who alledgedy attempted to run over pregnant girlfriend, twice

MILLCREEK (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after officials say he attempted to run over his pregnant girlfriend, twice, in Salt Lake City Monday.

Maverick Seumanu, 30, was arrested for attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after witnesses reported seeing Seumanu trying to run the woman over in Millcreek, according to a probable cause statement.

Witnesses told police that they saw Seumanu drive on the sidewalk in an attempt to strike the woman with his car, forcing the pregnant woman to jump out of the way while she ran to two different houses for help.

The woman continued running and when Seumanu caught up to her, he “put her in a chokehold” and attempted to drag her into the car he was driving, a probable cause statement reads.

When the woman escaped again, Seumanu attempted to run the woman over again by driving onto the sidewalk.

Police spotted the couple less than a mile from where the incident occurred and say the woman did not want to cooperate with the investigation.

Based on the witnesses’ report, police arrested Seumanu, who is now being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

Records show that Seumanu is a convicted felon in California for sex offenses with a minor, robbery, and was also convicted of a domestic violence charge in Utah in 2018.