SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake District County Attorney Sam Gill will walk through the Special Bureau of Investigations officer’s use of deadly force that occurred on December 17 of 2020.

The shooting happened in the area of 1900 West and 700 North after the State Bureau of Investigation witnessed an alleged drug deal take place.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as having multiple outstanding warrants after he fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.

The agents followed the man onto Morton Drive where law enforcment exchanged gunfire with the suspect, hitting him once.

The man was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.