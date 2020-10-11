SLCO Mayoral Candidate Profile: Trent Staggs

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – After serving as the mayor of Riverton for two years, Trent Staggs is making a run to lead Salt Lake County.
He joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what launched him into the race and where he stands on key issues of the day.
