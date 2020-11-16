SLCO calls for help in finding children homes, declares November ‘Adoption Awareness Month’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has signed a proclamation declaring November as Adoption Awareness Month in Salt Lake County.

“As a mother of two sons, it breaks my heart thinking about all of the loving children who need families in Salt Lake County. I hope residents will recognize the need and do all they can to help foster children find permanent homes,” Mayor Wilson said.

The proclamation says they are working in partnership with Utah Foster Care, and the county is encouraging communities, businesses, schools, faith-based organizations and families to ‘answer the call’ and honor the special needs of Salt Lake County’s children in hopes of securing a permanent, loving family for every child regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, and special needs.”

The county says diverse foster families are urgently needed to care for diverse children in foster care, especially from Native and Latino backgrounds.

For more information, contact Stephanie.benally@utahfostercare.org or Esmeralda.malili@utahfostercare.org

There is also an immediate need for families willing to take sibling groups in order to keep brothers and sisters together.

Please contact info@utahfostercare.org or call Utah Foster Care at (877) 505-5437.