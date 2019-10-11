SLCC opens new Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4News) – On National Coming Out Day and International Day of the Girl, Salt Lake Community College opened a brand new Gender and Sexuality Resource Center for students.

SLCC’s Peter Moosman gave us the tour. He explained the center provides a safe space for everyone to get to resources to both educate and help.

LGBTQIA+ individuals face many challenges. The new resource center is their to help the students and families. Moosman says the center is “for everyone.”

Click on the link below for more information from the College: http://www.slcc.edu/lgbtq/

