SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Jeff Nigbur, Assistant Superintendent of the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), took to Twitter at 2:58 p.m. today to announce yet another wrong-way driver incident involving alcohol.

The suspect reportedly veered the wrong way near State and 215 South at 3:30 a.m. on March 25, making it all the way to Foothill Drive without hitting anyone.

Upon stopping the suspect vehicle, troopers found that the driver was three times over the legal limit of blood alcohol content.

The UHP responded to Nigbur’s Tweet, stating, “We need to do better. Please do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking. We are grateful this wrong way vehicle was stopped without any harm to anyone.”